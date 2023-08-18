Bhopal: Thieves Strike House In Koh-e-Fiza, Make Away With Booty Worth Rs 10L

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves sneaked into a house in Koh-e-fiza on Wednesday and made off with cash as well as valuables worth Rs 10 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the family residing in the house had gone to Agra to attend a funeral, when the incident took place. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, Gyanesh Gupta (40) resides along with his family behind the Carewell Hospital in Koh-e-fiza. He runs a bangles shop in Koh-e-fiza itself.

On August 13, he had left for Agra with his entire family to attend a funeral. He returned on Thursday morning, to find the main gate locked from inside. He went inside to discover that the thieves had broken the central lock of the main door.

Both the cupboards of the house were open, and Rs 60,000 in cash, as well as three gold chains, 13 gold rings, two mangalsutras, two gold earrings and one gold coin were missing from there. The entire house had been ransacked too. Gupta immediately realised that the house had been burgled. He called the police immediately, who rushed to the spot and began investigation.

SHO Sisodia said that the booty worth Rs 10 lakh has been stolen from the house, and the cops are sifting through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to trace and apprehend the robbers.

