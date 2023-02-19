Bhopal: Habibganj SHO to probe blackmailing, extortion case against two Kolar cops

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police station house officer (SHO), Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria has handed over the probe against two head constables of Kolar police station who had blackmailed and extorted money from a jeweller.

Commissioner of police of Makrand Deoskar on Sunday asked Bhadoria to initiate investigation against the two constables who had allegedly had blackmailed a Kolar-based jeweller Gaurav Jain (38) and extorted money from him. On Thursday, the commissioner had suspended the two constables, identified as Devendra Shrivastava and Rohit Sharma, while the Kolar police station SHO Chandrakant Patel was line attached.

Two accomplices of the cops had produced a fake arrest warrant and held the jeweller captive. All the four accused had abducted Jain, assaulted him physically and extorted Rs 5.5 lakh from him on February 14. The jeweller was released after six hours, following which he had written to state home minister Narottam Mishra and Director General of police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena and commissioner of police, Makrand Deoskar. The case has been handed over to Habibganj police and investigation is underway.