Bhopal: Meat yet to be served to 12 South African cheetahs

A senior forest officer of Kuno National Park said cheethas’ behaviour would be studied and accordingly meat would be served to them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Cheetah at Kuno National Park on Saturday | File Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No meat was served to 12 South African cheetahs at Kuno National Park till Sunday evening, as per standard procedure. They reached Kuno on Saturday.

The same practice was adopted when eight Namibian cheetahs had arrived at Kuno in September last year. They were also kept hungry for a day so that they do not develop complications.

A team of experts is keeping a close eye on activities of 12 South African cheetahs. The CCTV cameras have been installed at their enclosures. The 12 cheetahs joined the eight Namibian cheetahs. With this, the total strength of cheetahs at Kuno has increased to 20.

