Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves broke into the house of a town inspector (TI) posted at a police station in Jhabua town and made away with cash as well as valuables worth Rs 5 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the incident is second of this kind in the past 10 days in the area.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Neelesh Awasthi said that the complainant, Rajkumar Kunsaria is posted as a TI at a police station in Jhabua, while his wife and kids reside in Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal.

Read Also PM Modi To Visit Shahdol In MP On July 1 To Take Part In Various Programmes

On Wednesday, Kunsaria’s wife left for her native town along with her kids. Unidentified thieves sneaked into the house on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and stole cash money as well as gold ornaments, jewellery and other valuables worth a total of Rs 5 lakh.

Kunsaria’s neighbours apprised him of the incident on Thursday morning, after which the matter was reported to Ayodhya Nagar police station. The police have registered a case and have begun sifting through the CCTV footage to apprehend the accused.