Bhopal: Thanks to Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Sheopur's Gauri resumes studies

Gauri's parents- both labourer- couldn't afford getting her admitted to Class 9

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gauri, a student of class 8 of Chainpura Barawaz in Sheopur district will now be able to continue her studies, all thanks to Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

According to a government press release, her father Hariram Adivasi and mother Dulari Adivasi are labourers but somehow they taught Gauri till class 8th. She would have to go out of her village for further studies but her parents decided to discontinue her studies as their financial condition was not good.

But Gauri wanted to continue with her studies and she convinced her two friends to come and study with her outside the village. They told Anganwadi Didi that they wanted to study further.

Anganwadi Didi talked to Gauri's parents and informed them about the registration of Gauri in Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Assuring them that they would not have to bother about the fee and other expenses, the Anganwadi worker told them that Gauri would get Rs 4 ,000 as scholarship in class 9th and Rs 6, 000 in class 11 and 12. If Gauri leaves her studies in the middle, she will not get the benefit of the scheme amounting to Rs 1 lakh, they were told.

The worker informed that the state government has also decided to give an incentive of Rs 25,000 to Ladli Laxmis for taking admission in graduation or vocational courses after class 12. The tuition fee will be paid by the government. Gauri's parents agreed and got her admitted to class 9th in a Government Higher Secondary School, Hazareshwar. Gauri is happy now.

Since the inception of Ladli Laxmi Yojana in 2007 in the state, around 42.67 lakh girls have been benefited and 9.05 lakh admitted to classes 6, 9, 11 and 12. They have been given scholarships worth Rs 231 crore.