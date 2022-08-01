e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Thanks to Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Sheopur's Gauri resumes studies

Since the inception of Ladli Laxmi Yojana in 2007 in the state, around 42.67 lakh girls have been benefited

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Gauri's parents- both labourer- couldn’t afford getting her admitted to Class 9  | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gauri, a student of class 8 of Chainpura Barawaz in Sheopur district will now be able to continue her studies, all thanks to Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

According to a government press release, her father Hariram Adivasi and mother Dulari Adivasi are labourers but somehow they taught Gauri till class 8th. She would have to go out of her village for further studies but her parents decided to discontinue her studies as their financial condition was not good.

But Gauri wanted to continue with her studies and she convinced her two friends to come and study with her outside the village. They told Anganwadi Didi that they wanted to study further.

Anganwadi Didi talked to Gauri's parents and informed them about the registration of Gauri in Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Assuring them that they would not have to bother about the fee and other expenses, the Anganwadi worker told them that Gauri would get Rs 4 ,000 as scholarship in class 9th and Rs 6, 000 in class 11 and 12. If Gauri leaves her studies in the middle, she will not get the benefit of the scheme amounting to Rs 1 lakh, they were told.

The worker informed that the state government has also decided to give an incentive of Rs 25,000 to Ladli Laxmis for taking admission in graduation or vocational courses after class 12. The tuition fee will be paid by the government. Gauri's parents agreed and got her admitted to class 9th in a Government Higher Secondary School, Hazareshwar. Gauri is happy now.

Since the inception of Ladli Laxmi Yojana in 2007 in the state, around  42.67 lakh girls have been benefited and 9.05 lakh admitted to classes 6, 9, 11 and 12. They have been given scholarships worth Rs 231 crore.

Read Also
Bhopal: BSSS to host cricket tournament for visually challenged
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Thanks to Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Sheopur's Gauri resumes studies

RECENT STORIES

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...