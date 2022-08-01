Bhopal: BSSS to host cricket tournament for visually challenged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) and Prayas India Charity Foundation is going to organise a cricket tournament in December to provide a national platform to the visually challenged players.

A meeting regarding the event was held at BSSS on Monday. Teams from about 12 states of the country will participate in the tournament.

Founder of Prayas India Charity Foundation Praveen Singh Sengar said that recently a blind cricket tournament was organised in Rajgampur, Odisha.

“We got a good response from the players as well as the spectators. In view of this, we have decided to organise the tournament in Madhya Pradesh under the joint aegis of BSSS, a well-known organisation in the city,” he said.

Head of the Department of Physical Education Vishal Singh Sengar said that the tournament will be organised in the month of December. “Our BPES students will start preparing for it from now on and we will organise the event in a very grand manner,” he added.

The Principal of the college, Fr John PJ, said “We are very keen to organise this event and will do it successfully by playing a good host.”

