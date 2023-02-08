Bhopal: Tenant verification neglected, police commissionerate lacks data

Representative Image | Photo: Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even eleven months after the orders were issued by Bhopal police to get the police verification done for tenants, the practice has gone for a toss in the city. To make matters worse, Bhopal police also lack the data pertaining to the number of such people, whose verification was conducted during the course of the bygone year.

Notably, the verification of tenants has emerged as an issue of grave concern, as four members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in the past two days in the state capital. Bhopal police, in March 2022, had issued orders to get the police verification done for the tenants and the brokers

However, the commissionerate officials stood empty-handed, when data of the number of people who underwent the verification process was sought from them.

Shrugging off responsibility, officials said that the task of collecting and compiling such data was with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).They said Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had an equally important role to play conducting the police verification of tenants and taking the required action, wherever necessary.

The officials, however, admitted that most house owners were reluctant to even disclose they has rented out the house. The practice is prevalent in Jahangirabad, Aishbag, Ashoka Garden and Anand Nagar.

House owners ask for ID proof and security deposit: Bank employee

Nihit Shrivastava, employee at a private bank in Bhopal, who lives in a rented accommodation in Sahyog Vihar locality said house owner sought ID proofs and security deposit, while renting out his house to him.

Verification essential: ACP

Additional Commissioner of police of Bhopal Sachin Atulkar said that tenants’ verification was underway. House owners should get the verification done to safeguard themselves and their family members.

