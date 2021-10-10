e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

Bhopal: Temple earnings being used for ‘Vidharmi’, says MP Pragya Thakur

She made the statement at the inauguration of Bharat Bhakti Akhada’s office on Hamidia Road in Bhopal on Sunday.
Staff Reporter
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has said that earnings of Hindu temples are used to promote the welfare of minorities.

She made the statement at the inauguration of Bharat Bhakti Akhada’s office on Hamidia Road in Bhopal on Sunday.

She further says since Hindu temples are under government’s control, the district collector is the chairman of the temples. The earnings of the temples go to the government and it is used for the welfare of ‘Vidharmi’, she said.

“Bharat Bhakti Akhada would launch an agitation to set the temples free from government’s hands. The Hindus would preserve and develop its religious places,” she said, adding that earnings of Hindu temples should be used for the welfare of Hindus only.

Notably, Bharat Bhakti Akhada was constituted by Sadhavi Pragya during Prayag Kumbha.

“The Bharat Bhakti Akhada would prompt Hindutav, nationality and would also protect country from enemies,” she said.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 03:41 PM IST
