Bhopal: Telecom Sector Skills Council to set up skill lab in state capital, two academies for trainers, assessors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Skill development institution for telecom, Telecom Sector Skills Council (TSSC), announced on Thursday to expand its operation in Madhya Pradesh at a meetup with media persons in the state capital.

The chief executive officer of TSSC said that they were planning to set up a skill lab at an academic facility in the city to train students on Drone Technology and Internet of Things (IoT).

The institute will set up two academies in the state for Training of Trainer (ToT) & Training of Assessor (ToA), he said.

There are more than 80 training centres of TCCS in the state that have been skilling, upskilling and reskilling the graduating workforce to the relevant existing technologies.

The current active capacity of all these training centres is 7,500 and the new skills lab and two academies will upskill at least 5,000 youths in the state and prepare them for the developing telecom sector, said Bali.

“The institute will train youths in separate disciplines including sales executive, device repair technicians and optical fibre and broadband technicians. With technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning erupting in the country, the demand of a skilled workforce is the need of the hour,” he further said.

“Apart from the requirements like these, we will also guide our students to become innovators in the telecom sector,” he added.

Bali said Madhya Pradesh has been a significant location of operations in the past and with more training centres TSSC will enhance the employability of candidates in the state.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:53 PM IST