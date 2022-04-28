Bhopal: Over 5000 ponds to construct in state in 1 yr for water conservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to the state government officials, 5352 Amrit Sarovars (Ponds) will be constructed in the state for water conservation under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The target has been set to complete this work in the next one year.

These Amrit Sarovar will be built in 51 districts of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all these lakes will prove to be a boon for water conservation under the Jal-Abhishek campaign.

In the action plan prepared by the Rural Development Department for Amrit Sarovar, maximum Amrit Sarovar 237 are to be constructed in Jabalpur and Morena district each, whereas 192 are in Dhar and 140 are in Seoni.

Similarly, 137 in Rewa, 132 in Narmadapuram, 120 in Rajgarh and Chhindwara district will have 124 ponds.

Similarly, 116 will be constructed in Khargone district, 112 in Balaghat, 111 in Sagar, 110 in Alirajpur, whereas Sehore and Singrauli districts will have 106 ponds each.

As many as 105 ponds will be constructed in Ashoknagar, Bhind, Dindori, Katni and Mandla districts each, 104 ponds in Sidhi, 102 in Jhabua and Neemuch each.

Anuppur, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Shajapur and Vidisha districts will have 100 each.

District where less than 100 ponds to be constructed include 90 in Barwani, 95 in Betul, 45 in Bhopal and Indore each, 83 in Damoh, 92 in Datia, 94 in Dewas, 84 in Guna, 81 in Gwalior, 93 in Khandwa, 75 in Mandsaur, 71 in Agar-Malwa, 68 in Narsinghpur, 85 in Panna, 90 in Raisen, 85 in Ratlam, 78 in Satna, 76 in Shahdol, 93 in Sheopur, Shivpuri 81 in Tikamgarh, 72 in Ujjain and 84 in Umaria district.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:24 AM IST