Bhopal: State sees 15 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 83

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State on Wednesday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,351, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 10,30,533 after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,735 as no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, the state currently has 83 active cases, the official said.

As many as 8,022 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,90,59,850, he added.

As per a government release, 11,75,11,242 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 90,642 were administered on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,351, new cases 15, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,533, active cases 83, number of tests so far 2,90,59,850.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:46 AM IST