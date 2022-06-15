Bhopal: Teen siblings consume celphos after fight over household chores

Bhopal( Madhya Pradesh):Fight over the household chores between the two sisters, left one dead by suicide, while the condition of younger one is critical, said Nishatpura police on Wednesday. The two siblings had consumed celphos following their heated arguments over distribution of household work on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Chouhan told media that on Tuesday two sisters - Shtteal Verma (17) and Shivani (15), residents of Janta Nagar, had a fight over the household works. Their father Hasmukh Verma, had gone to Sehore to attend a funeral of his relative on the day.

In the afternoon, their mother handed over household work to two sisters, while she got busy with other chores. The two siblings had a heated argument over the work. In a fit of rage, Sheetal consumed celphos tablets. After some time when she started vomiting, her mother with the help of neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, the girl died during the course of treatment.

Meantime, when Shivani came to know that her elder sister took celphos over their argument, she (Shivani) too consumed the tablets, when Sheetal was being shifted to hospital.

When Shivani's condition deteriorated, she too was rushed to hospital. The condition of the girl is critical. The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.