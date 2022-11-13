e-Paper Get App
 Bhopal: Teen found 14 weeks' pregnant,police looking for perpetrator

The 14-year-old victim says a man had taken her to a flat and raped her  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A case of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl has come to fore after doctor found her 14-week pregnant. The girl’s parents were clueless about the rape until they visited a doctor after the teenager of regularly started complaining of stomach ache, said Piplani police here on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Ajay Nair told Free Press that girl’s family approached police and filed the rape complaint against an unidentified man, who had taken her to a flat and sexually assaulted her. The police even called officials of the Child Line for girl’s counselling and to get more information about the accused, however, the child could give no clue of the accused except that the man had introduced himself as ‘Govind’.

As per the FIR, a few months ago, the man ‘Govind’ had taken the girl to a flat in his car and allegedly raped her. He had then dropped the girl at her home and never returned.

The teenager had recently started complaining of ill health. The family had even approached a ‘Baba’ over her health issues, however, when her condition did not improve, the family  took the girl to the doctor. In the sonography, it came to fore that the girl was 14 weeks pregnant. The family then approached police and filed a rape complaint.

Police have registered a case under Section 363,366-A,376 of IPC and sections of POCSO Act against ‘Govind’. Police are now looking for the accused and questioning the people who share the name with the accused. 

article-image

