Bhopal: Teela Jamalpura resident asks BMC team to leave area, alleges them to spread coronavirus

BHOPAL: The sanitation workers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), working in Teela Jamalpura area, were asked to leave by a man who said they will spit and spread COVID-19 among residents.

The video of the incident went viral and soon the man tendered an apology after intervention of former corporator but BMC was adamant that an FIR be registered. In the video, the man, a resident of area behind the Krishna Public school at Teela Jamalpura, was seen asking the staff to show their identity card.

He even says that he has heard there are a few persons who are spreading corona by spitting. However, the man went inside when he saw the staff shooting a video of the conversation.

One of the team members Shoib, said the accused asked him to show his identity card and alleged that he was spitting there.

When another staff member Rahul intervened and asked the man that they are only doing their duty and that he has no right to say such stuff, the man said he has heard that there are a few persons who are spitting. Rahul then said that his team will return and will not do fogging.

Rahul and Shoib told Free Press that they were spraying the chemicals in Teela Jamalpura when the man started misbehaving with them. The video was forwarded on social media.