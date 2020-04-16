Bhopal: Adjunct professor fired from MCU over his remark on RSS

BHOPAL: Adjunct professor working at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication (MCU) was fired on Thursday over his negative remarks on RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh).

Professor Mukesh Jain was put behind questions after his objectionable comment about RSS on a social media platform (Facebook) saying, “Can we talk about these ‘Jaahil’ (ill-bred) who are on roads with sticks in their hands and khaki pants playing role of cops. Are they above law, constitution and country?”

Abhilash Thakur of the student wing of RSS, ABVP replied to the professor’s post on Facebook after which Jain deleted the post. Earlier, professor Jain had also shared a cartoon against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ABVP complained against professor Jain on Thursday with MCU registrar after which he was fired from the university.

Registrar of MCU, Deependra Singh Baghel confirmed the development and said that a complaint against Professor Jain was received. “He is a guest faculty here and his services will not be taken by the university anymore,” said Baghel.

Earlier, services of professor Dilip Mandal were also terminated after his obligatory posts on caste, which was highlighted by the ABVP and other students.