'Nazis had brown shirts, they have khaki pants': Twitter slam RSS volunteers doubling up as cops in Telangana

"The RSS is not an essential service. Unless they have passes as individuals to be outside to fullfill some essential requirement as stated in their pass, they must stay in their houses and stop being a risk to themselves and others. No place for vigilantes in public space," wrote a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Are they authorised by the govt to be on roads when the whole country is under lockdown? Why se Telangana Police taking their help? Are they insufficient and incapable? Do they only serve justice through encounters?"

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: