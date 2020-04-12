'Nazis had brown shirts, they have khaki pants': Twitter slam RSS volunteers doubling up as cops in Telangana

The pictures of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers in their uniforms along with lathis, doubling up as cops on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana have gone viral on Twitter.
A Twitter handle "Friends of RSS" which is "an independent initiative by Swayamsevaks" posted pictures on April 9. "RSS volunteers helping the police department daily for 12 hours at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district checkpost, Telangana. #RSSinAction," they wrote.
These pictures have raised questions as to how were these RSS volunteers given the permission amidst the lockdown imposed in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many on Twitter slammed the volunteers and the Telangana government alike.
"KCR had said that he would order shoot-at-sight if people don't obey lockdown on Telangana. Looks like he has given special permission for the RSS to be on the streets checking if people are obeying! Next what KCR garu? Will you give RSS people the permission to shoot-at-sight?" wrote Srivatsa, National Campaign In-charge, Indian Youth Congress.
"The RSS is not an essential service. Unless they have passes as individuals to be outside to fullfill some essential requirement as stated in their pass, they must stay in their houses and stop being a risk to themselves and others. No place for vigilantes in public space," wrote a Twitter user.
Another Twitter user wrote, "Are they authorised by the govt to be on roads when the whole country is under lockdown? Why se Telangana Police taking their help? Are they insufficient and incapable? Do they only serve justice through encounters?"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, the Telangana Police on Saturday said the RSS volunteers were not given any permission to man the checkpoints during the lockdown. “This is the job of the police and we can do it. No permission has been given,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.
Bhagwat told Indian Express that they received some photographs from Bhongir on Thursday. They enquired and confirmed that the RSS members came to volunteer. "Our people politely told them that we can do our duty and they can do their job," he said and then the RSS members did not come afterwards.
