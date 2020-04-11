Netizens slam Karnataka BJP MLA for violating lockdown and throwing biryani-themed birthday party

With the 21-day lockdown in force, Karnataka BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram, was on Friday seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur. He also served biryani to people who attended the birthday bash.

A sizable number of people were seen gathering in Gubbi taluk to celebrate the BJP legislator's birthday. Jayaram represents the Turuvekere Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district, a district that has numerous Covid 19 cases and one positive coronavirus patient died last week. In the pictures, none of the MLA's supporters wore masks. Many of them jostled for feeding the lawmaker a piece of cake him and pose for selfies with him.

After pictures of the birthday bash went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the BJP legislator.

