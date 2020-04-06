9 Baje 9 Minute: With flaming torch in hand, Telangana BJP MLA Tiger Raja Singh gathers crowd to battle coronavirus

It appears that Tiger Raja Singh, a BJP MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana did not completely hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Friday.
For those reading this article, PM Modi had requested all of India to stand together in solidarity and switch off their lights at home. “To dispel the darkness, let us light candles and diyas while maintaining social distance,” the PM added.
Looks like MLA Tiger only heard the diyas and candles bit of the speech, and thought his Diwali came early.
In a picture that he shared on Twitter, which has drawn a lot of criticism, Tiger Raja Singh is seen holding a flame torch and standing with a group of people, as if he is all set to enter the quantum realm to battle the coronavirus.
The picture has gone viral, and some of the reactions are hilarious
But this isn't the first case where Tiger Raja Singh has given two-hoots on social distancing. Earlier in the month, he had organised a gathering to distribute food. Although he claimed that he had sought and received permission to tdo the same, he was questioned by the Hyderabad police.
