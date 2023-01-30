Bhopal: Tanzanian delegation meets CM, praises public welfare schemes

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The delegation of Tanzania paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Sunday. Chouhan said good prevailed between India and Tanzania for long. About 50,000 people of Indian origin live in Tanzania. Special efforts are being made to deepen bilateral relations. Multi-faceted relations are shared by both the countries in different fields. Abdul Rehman Kinana is leading 5-member CCM delegation visiting India from January 25-30. Kinana is vice-president of CCM, Tanzania’s powerful ruling party, which has been in power since its independence in 1961.

Other members of delegation are Parliamentary Committee members Abdullah Mwini, Masafiri Wilbert, Thaddeo Burton and Salum Bakari Soma. Kinana said that the work done for the welfare of farmers and women in Madhya Pradesh was commendable. The chief minister told delegation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis had been laid on research in the new education policy in the country. Many start-ups have begun.

Madhya Pradesh is also moving forward in this field. It is a matter of pride for India to have the chairmanship of G-20 under leadership of PM Modi. He also informed about popular schemes of his government. The members of the delegation were impressed by Bhopal lake. They also liked masala-chai. They also described the schemes implemented in Madhya Pradesh as important.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)