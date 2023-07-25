 Bhopal: Swatantra Singh Gets Posting After 2 Months
Bhopal: Swatantra Singh Gets Posting After 2 Months

Nine IAS officers have been transferred.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Bhopal: Swatantra Singh Gets Posting After 2 Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer Swatantra Singh removed from the post after an incident in the rest house of Good Governance Institute has been given new posting after two months.

The state government transferred nine IAS officers on Monday. Singh, who was without any post for two months, was appointed secretary of OBC Welfare Department.

Similarly, additional secretary of the jail department Lalit Dahima was posted as additional secretary of Cottage and Village Industries. In the same way, Uma Maheshwari was shifted as additional mission director of Rajya Sikhsha Kendra.

On the other hand, additional commissioner Shivam Verma was posted as additional commissioner of Urban Administration and Development Department. Similarly, Kailash Wankhede was posted to additional commissioner of Urban Administration and Development Department. Additional mission director Lokesh Jangid was transferred from Rajya Sikaha Kendra to Environment Department.

Kajal Jawla has been posted as deputy secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Akash Singh was transferred as deputy secretary of Public Health and Engineering Department. Similarly, Abhay Singh Ohriya was transferred as deputy secretary of the home department.

