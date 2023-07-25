Bhopal: Medical Course In Hindi, Government To Conduct Survey To Take Feedback From Medical Students | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education department is going to conduct a survey to take feedback from medical students on the MBBS course being introduced in Hindi language in Madhya Pradesh. Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang had recently distributed medical course books in Hindi language to MBBS students in 13 medical colleges.

Dr Lokendra Dave, GMC’s HoD pulmonary medicine and nodal officer, said, “After 15 days, we will conduct a survey in 13 medical colleges to know the MBBS students’ interest and view on medical education in Hindi medium. Once we get the feedback we will be in position to know the view of the students on this pilot project—MBBS course in Hindi language.”

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Arvind Rai said, “It will be quite premature to comment on medical education in Hindi medium as its effects will be reflected after 5 to 10 years of implementation of the project.”

Read Also Bhopal: Lokayukta Team Of Jabalpur Tries To Catch Patwari Who Eats Bribery Amount In Katni

However, the junior doctors said 30 years ago the number of Hindi medium students in MBBS colleges was quite high but things have changed now. Introducing an MBBS course in Hindi language is an unnecessary move on the part of the state government , they added.

Class 12th students preparing for NEET attend coaching institutes where the medium of teaching is mixed –English and Hindi – and so the students of the two mediums understand the subject well and after cracking NEET, even Hindi medium students start grasping MBBS course in English language without much difficulty, said the junior doctors.

Besides, professors also teach in Hindi-English languages in MBBS classes so there was no need to introduce medical education in Hindi language, they added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)