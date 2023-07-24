Indore: ‘Psychiatrists Must Remain Updated As No Machine Can Diagnoses Issues Of Patients’

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 128 post graduate students of psychiatry from across the state participated in the two-day post graduate development programme organised by Indian Psychiatric Society-Central Zone and learnt about the basics of the treatment and consultation from the experts across the country.

Organising secretary, Dr VS Pal, said that postgraduate development programme was themed ‘Back to Basics,’ and aimed to equip the PG students with essential skills in Mental State Examination (MSE) and interviewing techniques, encompassing special situations within the field of psychiatry.

“Back to Basics programme will serve as a catalyst for the PG students for their professional development and empower them to provide exemplary care to your patients. The two-day event has helped them in enhancing your skills, and learn from experts in the field,” Dr Pal said.

He also said that psychiatry is the branch which the psychiatrist needs to be updated as the diagnoses is dependent on their knowledge and not on the basis of any diagnoses or machines.

“Experts from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand trained the students and told them that if the patient does not tell the medical or mental history, the relatives are asked. It has become our duty to know everything from the patient through communication skills. The psychiatrist should also know how to read faces and the first mental status test of the patient is done by monitoring his behaviour,” Dr Pal said.

Over 90 per cent people give signs before committing suicide

Experts said that 90 per cent of people express their wish by direct or indirect way before committing suicide but their friends or family take it as a joke.

“People take the harsh step because they feel that suicide is the only option. But if they discuss the problems with others, they could find options to live,” Dr Pal said.

