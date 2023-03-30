 Bhopal: For city’s psychiatrists and psychologists....Reading, travelling, listening to music come as stress busters
Bhopal: For city's psychiatrists and psychologists....Reading, travelling, listening to music come as stress busters

Bhopal: For city’s psychiatrists and psychologists....Reading, travelling, listening to music come as stress busters

They also use attachment-detachment, apology-forgive techniques to keep stress at bay

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reading, writing, travelling, singing, listening to music,  feeding animals, watching cricket matches and getting involved in cultural activities are stress busters  of psychiatrists and psychologists in the city.  They also burn stress by talking to their dear ones and watching comedy shows on TV. Some of them also use attachment and detachment techniques and believe in apologising and forgiving to keep stress at bay.

The Free Press talked to some of them, associating with the profession for decades.

Excerpts :       

‘Feeding animals and talking to mother’ 

Travelling, feeding animals, seeing cultural events and my relationship with my mother are stress busters. I love to travel. I go out every three weeks. Travelling and exploring the world are my biggest stress buster. I see cultural activities mostly held at  Bharat Bhavan and Ravidnra Bhawan in the city. Parallelly, l love to talk to my mother on any topic.  I make non-medical friends consciously to create awareness of other fields too. I also feed animals daily in the morning. I strongly believe that the world is about coexistence.   

- Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, psychiatrist 

‘Watch old videos of cricket matches’

I think one can manage stress, but can't be free from stress. So, I do Yoga, medication, listening to music, singing, playing cards and chess to manage stress.  I love to read and write. I mostly read political, satirical and spiritual stuff. I often watch old videos of cricket matches.  If I have any problem, I first try to find out its root cause and then try to solve it. I believe in apologising and forgiving. I also try to keep away from ego. 

- Dr Satyakant Trivedi, Consultant  psychiatrist 

‘Watch comedy shows’ 

First of all I try to give time to myself. I also try to focus more on solutions instead of problems. I focus on ‘Chintan (concern) not ‘Chinta (worry)’. I follow counselling skills and attachment and detachment techniques. I watch motivational videos and comedy shows like Kapil Sharma Show to keep stress at bay. I love to eat good food. 

- Gaurav Shrivastava, Consultant Psychologist 

