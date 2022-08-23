Indore: Psychiatrists from over 150 countries take part in MP PSYCON conference

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The 16th MP PSYCON Conference concluded on Sunday. Psychiatrists from more than 150 different cities participated in this two-day conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society MP Chapter and Indore Psychiatric Society.

During the conference, city based psychiatrist Dr Smita Agrawal was awarded Dr RK Pandey Oration Award by Dr JP Agarwal, president of the Indian Psychiatric Society MP State Branch and Dr VS Pal, president, MP PSYCON.

Dr G Prasad Rao, president, Asian Federation of Psychiatric Associations spoke on the topic of treatment resistance and how to eliminate negative symptoms in schizophrenia. He said that young psychiatrists should go to the districts and provide effective services.

Dr Smita Agarwal, the city's first female psychiatrist, said that many of us have become so accustomed to facing certain types of stress that we cannot even feel them. Such stress is called eustress. If seen, this stress has a negative effect on your performance and ability to work.

Dr Agarwal told that it is normal to have stress or tension. It is felt when a situation becomes difficult to deal with. When we are stressed, adrenaline starts running throughout our body. The heartbeat increases and the mental and physical consciousness increases greatly. We sweat, feel the sensation and sometimes weep.