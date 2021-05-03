Bhopal: Summer arrangements for Van Vihar animals

BHOPAL: Van Vihar National Park and Zoo has made changes according to the summer season. Carnivores have been provided with coolers and windows have been padded with Khas mats to keep the environ cool. Green mat is also being used to cover the sun exposed areas and keep them cool.

The Van Vihar management has also made appropriate arrangements to keep the water holes filled with water. There are around 25 water saucers in the open area. Moreover water is being sprinkled at the grasslands to keep them green and useful for the herbivores.

Appropriate changes in diet have also been made for the animals kept in enclosures.

Deputy director, Van Vihar said that all employees are taking special care in following all guidelines related to Covid.