Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps ‘Vijay Diwas Run- 22’ to be held on December 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In commemoration of the historic military victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, HQ Sudarshan Chakra Corps will be organising ' Vijay Diwas Run-22' on 17 December 2022, simultaneously with Pune and fifteen other cities across the Southern Command Area of Responsibility. This mega event is aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the masses, especially the youth. While paying homage to martyrs, the participants in 'Vijay Diwas Run 22' would also be highlighting the caliber, potential, and energy of Nation.

'Vijay Diwas Run-22' will be flagged off at Bhopal on 17 December 2022 by Lt General Vipul Shinghal, SM, GOC, Sudarshan Chakra Corps. Indian Army solicits participation from everyone including school & college students, NCC Cadets, and people from all walks of life to join this ‘Vijay Diwas Run 2022’ and be part of the celebrations on Vijay Diwas.

The 'Vijay Diwas Run-22' will comprise two categories; a 12.5 Km run which is open for all with separate awards for men and women and a 5 Km run for students of schools and women. There is no registration fee for the run and the Link for free Online Registration for Bhopal is open at www.runbhopalrun.com. The registrations will close on 14 Dec 22. The wholehearted and enthusiastic participation from citizens from all walks of life of the Lake City of Bhopal in the Vijay Diwas Run-22 will be an apt forum to demonstrate the patriotic fervor and commitment to Nation Building.