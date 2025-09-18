Bhopal: Police Bust Vehicle Lifter Gang, Recover Vehicles Worth ₹35 Lakh | KOMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police on Wednesday busted a vehicle lifter gang and arrested two of the members with three stolen vehicles including a luxury SUV worth Rs 35 lakh.

Police station incharge Gaurav Singh Dohar said complainant Himanshu Upadhyay reported that his Maruti WagonR had been stolen from outside his residence. Acting on the complaint police set up checkpoints. During checking drive two suspicious men were detained near Sunehri Bagh. They were identified as Anoop Singh (35) a resident of Habibganj, and Ahmed Hussain (40) a resident of Mandsaur.

On interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing the WagonR from TT Nagar and a Hyundai Santro from Indore. They also revealed that they were using a Toyota Fortuner (SUV) for committing crimes. All three vehicles were recovered from Anoop’s residence in Parvalia area.

Both accused have a long criminal history including cases of theft, assault, arms act violations, NDPS Act, and sexual offences. They have been remanded for further questioning, police official said.