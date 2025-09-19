Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A minor was allegedly blackmailed by a 24-year-old with an obscene video of her created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), as reported by Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind police on Friday.

The case has been reported from Alampur police station area in Bhind district.

Hare, the accused allegedly blackmailed a 17-year-old girl by creating an obscene video of her using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to police, the accused has been identified as Gautam Sen. He befriended the minor on Instagram about 4-5 months ago. They began chatting regularly and also interacted through video calls.

During these calls, the accused is said to have recorded the girl’s videos using a screen recorder. Later, he allegedly used AI technology to morph the videos into obscene content.

Police said the accused sent these altered videos to the victim and repeatedly pressured her to meet him. He also threatened to make the clips viral on social media if she refused.

The girl eventually informed her family, who approached the police. On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

Station House Officer Ravi Upadhyay said the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused.