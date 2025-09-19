 Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMinor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

The case has been reported from Alampur police station area in Bhind district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A minor was allegedly blackmailed by a 24-year-old with an obscene video of her created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), as reported by Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind police on Friday. 

The case has been reported from Alampur police station area in Bhind district. 

Hare, the accused allegedly blackmailed a 17-year-old girl by creating an obscene video of her using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to police, the accused has been identified as Gautam Sen. He befriended the minor on Instagram about 4-5 months ago. They began chatting regularly and also interacted through video calls. 

FPJ Shorts
Top 5 Assamese Songs That Defined Zubeen Garg’s Legacy
Top 5 Assamese Songs That Defined Zubeen Garg’s Legacy
Rekha Ditches Kanjeevaram, Steals Spotlight In All-White Ensemble With Turban At Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Celebration
Rekha Ditches Kanjeevaram, Steals Spotlight In All-White Ensemble With Turban At Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Celebration
Adani Group Market Valuation Jumps ₹69,000 Crore In A Day After SEBI Clears Hindenburg Allegations
Adani Group Market Valuation Jumps ₹69,000 Crore In A Day After SEBI Clears Hindenburg Allegations
'I Have Become Like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Mix-Up At Toss Goes Viral As He Forgets Player's Name During IND Vs OMA Match; Video
'I Have Become Like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Mix-Up At Toss Goes Viral As He Forgets Player's Name During IND Vs OMA Match; Video
Read Also
Doctor’s Wife Duped Of ₹3.7 Lakh By 'NRI Lover’ In MP’s Gwalior; Blackmailed With N*de...
article-image

During these calls, the accused is said to have recorded the girl’s videos using a screen recorder. Later, he allegedly used AI technology to morph the videos into obscene content.

Police said the accused sent these altered videos to the victim and repeatedly pressured her to meet him. He also threatened to make the clips viral on social media if she refused.

The girl eventually informed her family, who approached the police. On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

Station House Officer Ravi Upadhyay said the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral...

Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral...

15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri

15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri

Bhopal Metro Likely To Be Launched In October By PM Modi; Inspection On September 25-26

Bhopal Metro Likely To Be Launched In October By PM Modi; Inspection On September 25-26

Doctor’s Wife Duped Of ₹3.7 Lakh By 'NRI Lover’ In MP’s Gwalior; Blackmailed With N*de...

Doctor’s Wife Duped Of ₹3.7 Lakh By 'NRI Lover’ In MP’s Gwalior; Blackmailed With N*de...