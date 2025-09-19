 Bhopal Metro Likely To Be Launched In October By PM Modi; Inspection On September 25-26
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Metro Likely To Be Launched In October By Prime Minister Narendra Modi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five months after Indore, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal is going to launch its first Metro train in the month of October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state capital to flag off the service. 

Before that, a team from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will visit Bhopal on September 24 to inspect the depot and trains. 

The inspection will take place on September 25 and 26. Another team will arrive soon after.

Bhopal metro fare

Metro officials are also finalising the fare list, which is likely to be similar to Indore Metro fare. 

According to plans, passengers will get 7 days of free rides when the metro starts. For the next three months, tickets will be available at discounts of 75%, 50% and 25%. 

After that, fares will start from ₹20 with a maximum fare of ₹80.

Bhopal Metro route

Phase 1: In the first phase of the Orange Line, the metro will run for 6 km from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS. 

Phase 2: The second phase will extend from Subhash Nagar to Karond, which is expected to be completed in 2 - 3 years. 

Currently, work like installing gates at AIIMS, Alkapuri, and DRM Office stations is ongoing and targeted to finish within 15 days.

Trial runs are already being conducted between Subhash Nagar and Rani Kamlapati Station in Bhopal and between Gandhinagar and Super Corridor in Indore. 

The trains are running at speeds between 30 kmph and 80 kmph, with occasional tests at 100 - 120 kmph. Signal testing is also in progress.

