 15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri
Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Maa Sharda Dham during Navratri and these halts are expected to ease their journey and reduce the need to change trains.

Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has made special train arrangements for pilgrims and travelers visiting Madhya Pradesh’s Maa Sharda Temple in Maihar district, during Shardiya Navratri. 

Making it convenient for the devotees, 15 pairs of trains will have special halts at Maihar station from September 22 to October 6.

According to railway officials, each of these trains will stop at Maihar for 5 minutes so that passengers can easily board and deboard at the station. 

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Maa Sharda Dham during Navratri and these halts are expected to ease their journey and reduce the need to change trains.

Trains may be increased

Railway authorities also said that if the crowd increases further during Navratri, special trains may be added. The administration will monitor passenger demand closely and make changes as required.

For safety and convenience, additional facilities are also being arranged at Maihar station.

Significance of Maihar Temple 

Maihar Temple is dedicated to Goddess Sharda and is one of the Shaktipeeths. It is located on Trikoot Mountain, where it is believed that Maa Sati’s necklace fell, giving the place its name ‘Maihar.’ 

The temple is also famous for its mystical beliefs, including the legend that warrior Alha still performs the first prayer to the Goddess every morning.

15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh's Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri

