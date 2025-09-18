‘Humare Ram’ Featuring Bollywood Actor Ashutosh Rana To Be Staged In Bhopal On Sept 20-21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Felicity Theatre Group is going to stage magnum opus play ‘Humare Ram,’ a theatrical extravaganza of epic proportions at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on September 20 and 21.

Directed by Gaurav Bharrdwaj, leading Bollywood luminary Ashutosh Rana portrays the iconic role of Ravan, acclaimed actor Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Mata Seeta, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva in the play.

Elevating the auditory experience, playback maestros Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam contribute their voices to original compositions crafted exclusively for "Humare Ram." This grand theatrical experience promises extraordinary performances, powerful dialogues, soul-stirring music, vibrant choreography, exquisite costumes, and state-of-the-art lights and special effects.

The uniqueness of "Humare Ram" lies in its revelation of untold stories from the Ramayana. Starting from the perspective of Luv and Kush, the play explores their questioning of Lord Ram about their mother Sita. Through the lens of Lord Surya,"Humare Ram" takes the audience on a journey through the timeless tale of Lord Ram, Sita, and their eternal love, ordeals, trials, and triumphs.

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD of Felicity Theatre, expresses, "Humare Ram is meticulously crafted to bring a fresh perspective to the Ramayana narrative, which will appeal to the younger generation. Ashutosh Rana's emotive portrayal of Ravan, coupled with the musical prowess of iconic playback singers, promises a cultural pilgrimage, reigniting reverence for Lord Ram.”