Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps Explore Healthy & Delicious Millet Cuisine

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In consonance with year 2023 being celebrated as 'International Year of Millets’, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Bhopal in collaboration with prominent Koh-e-fiza area Bhopal, conducted a Millet Outreach Program for the families in Bhopal Military Station.

In an effort to promote health, sustainability, and community engagement, Sudarshan Chakra Corps proudly announces the successful completion of its Millets Program. Bhopal’s renowned Chef Asif Rasheed, with her team of culinary experts, recreated several recipes made out of millets. The event was well received by the environment.

Millets, known for their exceptional nutritional value and resilience, have been a key focus of this program. Families at Bhopal Military Station were trained in millet cuisines and educated about the numerous health benefits of incorporating millets into their diets. This not only improves the nutritional intake of our personnel but also reduces our environmental footprint through sustainable farming practices.

