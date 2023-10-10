 MP: Magic Of Bagh Print In Country's Capital
City fashion designer Mumtaz Khan showcases MP‘s Bagh Print collection under ‘Prakriti Ke Rang’ in fashion show in Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan has showcased his Madhya Pradesh‘s Bagh Print collection under ‘Prakriti Ke Rang’ in a fashion show at New Delhi.

Khan who has taken the Bagh print of the state to new heights of fashion, this time displayed the Bagh print in the country's capital Delhi in such a way that the audience was surprised as to how such clothes can be made from cotton.

The country's famous fashion designers including Reena Dhaka, James Ferreira, Anjali Arjun Kapoor took part in the show, organised by For Ever India Events and Runway Fashion Management recently.

article-image

“I have presented Trail lehengas with Bagh print from MP teamed up with a short jacket and shirt style top this time. These multi-coloured lehengas with a circumference of 10 x 10 metres added a lot of colour to the ramp,” Khan said .

He also made ladies Sherwani and gowns in Zardozi Work. Cotton gowns in Bagh print are very unique things which are absolutely captivating for the audience.

Besides, Sherwani, long coat and Indo Western are also made for boys. Actor Rajneesh Duggal walked as Mumtaz Khan's showstopper. He was looking very handsome wearing a Bagh print coat and pants with short kurta, Khan said.

article-image

