Bhopal: 4 Booked For Abetting Suicide

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four persons following an incident in which a man had hanged himself to death on September 7 in a village. The police have found evidences in the case.

Investigating officer (IO) Hemant Singh said man who committed suicide on September 7 in Pipaliya village was Musharraf Khan. The police had recovered two suicide notes concealed beneath his bed. He had mentioned names of 12 people in the suicide note and had alleged that they compelled him to end his life.

The suicide note mentioned Lateef Khan, husband of Sarpanch, his son Haseen Khan, brother Anees Khan and their accomplice Gulshan Khan. Musharraf had a long standing argument with them, after which he had lodged a complaint at police station against four of them. Since then, they had been harassing him. Mushrraf then took the extreme step. After a probe, the police fished out evidences against all four of them.

