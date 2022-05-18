Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrates 33rd Raising Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated its 33rd Raising Day at Bhopal Military Station on Wednesday. It was on this day in 1990 that Sudarshan Chakra Corps was raised in Bhopal.

On the occasion, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Corps War Memorial wherein Lt Gen (retired) GL Bakshi, AVSM, founder of Sudarshan Corps along with Lt Gen (retired) KM Seth, PVSM, AVSM, former Governor of Chhattisgarh and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, AVSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sudarshan Chakra Corps, paid homage to gallant soldiers of the Corps who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

After wreath laying ceremony, GOC exhorted all ranks of the elite formation to renew their pledge of Service Before Self. The General Officer also thanked veterans on the occasion for their service to the nation and Sudarshan Chakra Corps in particular. He re-assured that the formation would always strive to look after its veterans.

Thereafter, Corps Commander inaugurated the Victory Garden in remembrance of fallen heroes. In order to showcase the unforgettable journey of HQ 21 Corps till date (Sudarshan Chakra ki Aitihasik Gatha), a mesmerising light and sound show was organised at Yoddha Sthal. Dance by the school children and NCC cadets received praise.

The genesis of Corps dates back to 1917 when it was raised for operations in the Middle East during World War I and then again in 1942 during World War II. The Corps was demobilised after both the major campaigns.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:04 PM IST