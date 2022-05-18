Bhopal: Five-day watercolour camp begins at MP Tribal Museum to mark International Museum Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day camp on watercolour began at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday noon. The event is organised to mark International Museum Day which falls on May 18.

Curator of the museum Ashok Mishra said that the theme of the camp is ‘Bimb ka Pratibimb’. In the camp, besides, the first, second and third prize winners of each age group of the drawing competition which was organised last year, students of some colleges in the city including Nutan, Hamidia, Geetanjali, and MLB have taken part, he said.

Selected students of arts colleges run by the directorate of Culture in Khandwa, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dhar have also taken it.

painters Ramchandra Shivaji Kharatmal and Kudlayya Mahanatyya Hiremath from Pune will teach the nuances of painting in watercolours in the camp.

International Museum Day (IMD) is an international day held annually on May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year reflecting a relevant theme or issue facing museums internationally.

The theme of the day is ‘the Power of Museums’ this year to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in communities through "the power of achieving sustainability, the power of innovating on digitalization and accessibility and the power of community building.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:00 PM IST