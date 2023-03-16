Bhopal: Stunts of women bikers astonish Bhopalites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bike stunts of 75 women bikers astonished people of the city on Thursday evening. The stunts by women bike rallyists were held from Vyapam Square to Shivaji Chowk. Besides bike stunts, rifle drill and band display were also organised by 63 women rifle drill team and 16 women pipe band. A convoy of 254 women was moving with them.

The women bike rally is being organised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak Abhiyan to create awareness on women empowerment.

The bike rally began from India Gate, New Delhi on March 9, and will reach Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) on March 25, passing through various cities of the country. A rally comprising of 75 bikes and 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday. After a night halt at CRPF Group Centre Bangarsia, the rally reached Shaurya Smarak on Wednesday evening where a felicitation ceremony was followed by a performance and prize distribution.

Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur was the chief guest of the function. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Bhopal Range Anupam Sharma, all CRPF officers, jawans and their family members encouraged women power.

