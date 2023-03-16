Bhopal: Chaos prevails in House over distribution of free rations

Congress MLAs stage walk out over Mhow issue on Thursday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Lakhan Singh Yadav stuck to his guns for including him in the team inquiring into non-distribution free rations under the PM’s Gharib Kalyan Anna Yojna.

When the issue kicked up a heated discussion in the House, there were allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. That led to turmoil.

In the mid of bedlam, Speaker Girish Gautam stopped the proceedings for ten minutes.

Former CM Kamal Nath with party MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma, Tarun Banot in Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. |

Yadav wanted an inquiry into the non-distribution of free rations among the poor in his constituency, Bhitarwar. Food Minister Bisahulal Singh ordered an inquiry into Yadav’s allegations.

Yadav said he should be included in the team, but the minister was not ready to accept his demand.

Just as an angry exchange between the ruling party and the opposition began, Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma added fuel to the fire, saying Modi was scared of ordering a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and the state government was saving the corrupt.

Replying to Varma’s comments when Mishra said Rahul Gandhi had defamed India abroad, there was bedlam in the House.

Bisahu fails to reply to Choudhary’s questions

Food Minister Bisahulal Singh could not reply to the questions raised by Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary over the Lokayukta and EOW inquiries against the officers of his department.

Choudhary came down heavily on the government for its failure to take action and for shying away from giving approval for prosecution of the corrupt.

Choudhary said instead of taking action against the corrupt officials, the government is elevating them.

The questions raised by Choudhary silenced the minister. He could reply to the questions only when the officers of his department provided him with a piece of paper containing the answers to the questions.