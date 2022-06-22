Bhopal: Students should get caste and domicile certificates in school itself, says CM

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to establish a system in the state in which people do not have to make frequent visits to government offices to get domicile and caste certificates and land related records.

He asked officials to ensure that caste and domicile certificates are given to eligible students in their schools.

Chouhan was speaking at a review meeting on Single Citizen Database at his residential office.

Chouhan said, “A campaign should be launched at the village level to upload the necessary documents of all the people. Information of people of the state who have got benefits of various government schemes and those who have not, should be made available on one platform.”

Also, he said, a system should be developed to identify issues, shortcomings and problems faced by beneficiaries in the implementation of the schemes using the latest technology.

Science and technology minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, principal secretary, finance, Manoj Govil, principal secretary, science & technology, Amit Rathore, managing director Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Nand Kumaram and other officials were present.

It was told that the basic objective of Single Citizen Database is to create a single citizen database by including the databases of various departments in a holistic manner. E-KYC of registered citizens will be done through the campaign. With this, the benefits of various schemes availed by one Samagra member will easily be available, said an official release.

By enabling Samagra, services of various departments like registration of Ladli Laxmi Yojana, application for caste certificate etc can be given. Aadhaar reference number, caste and domicile certificate, details of land related information and class 10th and 12th marksheets are being added to the entire database with the aim of including the database of various departments as holistic, as per statement.