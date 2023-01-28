Bhopal: Students hear PM’s tips on exam blues, ask questions

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Large numbers of students from more than six government schools reached Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s official residence to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha, the live programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the students to hear the tips given by PM. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on how to manage time, solve problems, work smartly. The PM also spoke about the role of teachers and guardians in teaching students, personality development of students.

PM answers Kumari Ritika Ghodke, class 12 student of Government Subash Higher Secondary School (Bhopal) asked a question from PM Narendra Modi that how more languages can be learnt? In reply, Modi said that Indians should take pride in our legacy. India has rich languages like Tamil and Sanskrit. One joins different cultural atmosphere by learning other languages. Another student Deepesh Ahirwar from Government Higher Secondary School (Koh-e-Fiza) asked question about distraction of students’ attention due to social media. In response, PM Modi said that youths spending more time on screen were a matter of concern. He advised use of smart phone in a smart manner. He told them not to become slaves of technical resources. He advised them to observe technology fasting and to develop no technology zone in house where mobile phones should not be used. He laid stress on having conversation with family members.

