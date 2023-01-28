Bhopal: PM’s Svanidhi Yojana, Sagar gets fourth position in country

Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district has won the fourth position in the country in implementing Prime Minister’s Svanidhi Yojana. The competition was among those cities which have more than 1.10 lakh people. In the first phase of the competition, the district won the first position in Madhya Pradesh, official sources said on Friday. According to the scheme, a sum of Rs 10,000, which is interest-free, is given to a beneficiary to start a business. Commissioner of the municipal corporation Chandrashekhar Shukla himself monitored the progress of the scheme. The cases of 14, 566 beneficiaries have been prepared and sent to different banks in three phases.

Out of 13, 750, 13, 535 beneficiaries have been given the money under the scheme for starting their businesses. The Sagar Nagar Nigam got the first position in the state, the Ujjain civic body won the second position and Dewas obtained the third position. In the second phase, when the beneficiaries pay back Rs 10,000, they get Rs 20,000 to expand their business. In this phase, the Sagar civic body prepared 4, 979 cases and sent them to different banks.

The banks approved 4,471 cases and 4,370 beneficiaries have been given loans. In this way, Sagar district got the fourth position in the country under the Swanidhi Yojna. Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari congratulated the officials for the success. The Mayor urged the officials to work for implementation of the welfare schemes launched by the Central Government.

