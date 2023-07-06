Bhopal: Students Enjoying ChatGPT, But Teachers Wary Of It

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no hush-hush that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming one of the most powerful tools in today’s world. We have already seen driverless cars, pilotless aircraft and a lot more. But AI is something that we have never seen before.

Now, the students of various schools and colleges in Bhopal are using AI Chatbot or ChatGPT. The tool provides the students with 24x7 access to personalised learning resources and can automate tasks like grading and answering common questions. A few teachers feel that as a result of continuous use of this tool the students may lose their natural learning skills. In an interaction with Free Press they say how these tools have an adverse impact on the students. Excerpts: Students go for shortcuts A faculty of a government degree college Devesh Sharma said, “Many students use an AI tool, ChatGpt, for college projects, notes and assignments.”

“If we talk about the authenticity of these tools, they are not reliable, because sometimes they give wrong data. Students are using these tools out of curiosity and to keep away from doing work,” he said.

Ends students creativity

A Head of IT & Computer Science Department of St.Joseph’s convent Senior Secondary School, Jince Jose, has said 10-20% of students use it, since many of them are not aware of it. It certainly hampers their creative faculty, Jose said.

I used it for programming, profiling

A student of computer application Ayush Srivastava said he used ChatGPT for programming, email drafting, ideas for my resume, profiling purposes and for presentation. It is an aid for understanding any technology. It is a prompt generator and students learn how to find the best outcome. It is a kind of assistance which is available online to give structured answers to every query through chat using an AI model.

I got 90% queries solved

A school student Himani Shrotriya said, “I used ChatGPT instead of Google as you cannot find everything on Google. According to me, I got my 90% answers through ChatGPT during examinations. Apart from that, any information can be obtained through this tool.