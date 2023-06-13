Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Chat GPT & Other AI Tools In Education Sector

Photo: Pinterest

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his wish to scale up Indian education up to International level by introducing tools like Chat GPT. Jagan launched the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at a public meeting in Krosure of Pedakurupadu constituency in Palnadu district on Monday.

While interacting with students, CM mentioned about adding modern concepts such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), language module and so forth. Following to that, the AP government has signed an MoU with the US firm Education Testing service (ETS), in order to train the students of class 3 to 9. With that, teachers also would be sent to the United States for acquiring necessary skills. This will ultimately lead to getting familiar with tools and to also level up the communication skills.

The chief minister said AP is a role model in education sector in the country as it spent nearly 60,000 crore to strengthen the public education. The aim is to let adapt the poor children of the state to futuristic technologies.

"Today, the YSRCP government has completely transformed the education sector in AP. The schooling infracture has been revamped under the Nadu Nadu c=scheme, providing the best resources to the students. English has become the emdium of education in government schools. We are teaching the CBSE syllabus in government schools", said Jagan

In addition, recently Sam Altman who is the founder and CEO of Artificial Intelligence flew down to India and discussed with Prime Minister on supporting start-ups and education in India. He said that he is interested into the education sector of India.