In ChatGPT era, Google rolls out Smart Compose feature to complete sentences on Chat

Predictive text, spell check and autocorrect have become a part of every online conversation, and at times corrected words may convey unintended messages leading to awkward situation. But ChatGPT introduced people to AI which can gauge exactly what an individual intends to say, and can write entire research papers based on insights collected via machine learning. Google's Bard may have fumbled against ChatGPT, but it has rolled out an AI-backed Smart Compose feature to complete sentences for better communication.

The machine-learning-based predictive text generator provides phrases crafted in context to the sentence a user is typing.

How will it change things?

The tool already available on Google Docs and Gmail, will now enhance interaction on Google's Slack alternative called Chat.

Introducing Smart Compose through a blog post, Google added that it will speed up communication to increase the efficiency of projects.

It will be switched on by default for business as well we personal accounts, and will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French from July 2023.

From providing more effective design briefs to simplifying data points, the new AI tool can significantly transform conversations via Chat.

Smart Compose will work in tandem with an existing feature Smart Reply, which generates shorter replies for text messages.