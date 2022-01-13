Bhopal: Students demand online exams, NSUI leads protest at MLB

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Maharani Lakshmi Bai College staged protest in premises here on Wednesday demanding online exams in view of increasing corona cases in the city and state. The protest was led by members of National Studentsí Union of India (NSUI).

They held posters and raised slogans about how the college administration was being irresponsible and inconsiderate of studentsí safety by conducting offline exams.

They urged the management to conduct an open book exam online like they did last year. The NSUI secretary Abhimanyu Tiwari led the protest and handed over a memorandum to management, demanding online exams.

A student had come with her newborn baby to protest. While talking to Free Press, she said, 'I cannot come to college with my kid everyday to take exams. This would expose both of us to infection and neither college management nor government will then take our responsibility.'

ìThe management should reverse its decision and take offline exams to ensure every bodyís safety from virus,î she added.

Tiwari said safety and health of the students should be priority of college and government. Organising offline exams would put students and their families at risk. The cases are increasing and college management should immediately issue an order regarding online exams.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:00 AM IST