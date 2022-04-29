Bhopal: Strings Together, a fusion of Kora, Guitar and Tabla at Gauhar Mahal on Saturday evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alliance Française de Bhopal is going to organise a concert ‘Strings Together, a fusion of Kora, Guitar and Tabla’ at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Saturday (April 30) from 7pm.

The InChorus event is part of the fourth edition of Bonjour India festival, organised in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Kora player from Mali, Chérif Soumano along with classical guitarist and tabla player from India Shahnawaz Ahmed and Shahbaaz Khan will perform in the event.

Chérif Soumano is a rising star of the Kora; he offers music of his time, while being deeply rooted with the traditional repertoire that his father transmitted to him in Mali. He has performed with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Roberto Fonseca, co-founded the World Kora Trio and recorded for Marcus Miller.

Shahnawaz Ahmed is quite an unusual classical Indian musician, playing various styles on modern guitar with unique technique and incredible ease. He will be accompanied by the young talent Shahbaaz Khan on tabla, they will present their respective traditional repertoire as well as some pieces resulting from their residency took place at the Alliance Française de Delhi.

InChorus is a musical platform for the promotion of promising young musicians of all genres, Indian and French, through residencies, concerts, meetings and workshops. The idea of this platform is to encourage a talented Indian musician to participate in the development of a musical project or to strengthen an already existing collaboration with a Francophone artist.

ABOUT BONJOUR INDIA

Bonjour India is a Festival where France and India enjoy a substantive partnership at the core of which lie its people-to-people relations, nurtured for decades through collaborations and exchanges. This artistic cultural and educational initiative is an Indo-French moment put together by the French cooperation network in India mainly consisting of the Embassy of France and its cultural service, InstitutFrançaisenInde, the Alliance Française network and the Consulates of France.

