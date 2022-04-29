Bhopal: Police to record IRS officer statement, collect evidence in Dowry Harassment Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police will record the statements of the IRS officer who has filed a complaint against her IAS husband and in-laws in Mahila Police station, informed officials here on Thursday.

Additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told media that a complaint has been lodged by an IRS officer against her husband Mohit Bundas, his mother and sister on Tuesday night accusing them of harassment over dowry.

The police will now record the statement of the complainant and initiate investigation, he added.

ìThe police will first record the statement of the IRS officer who is the complainant, and thereafter collect the evidence. Based on the evidence, the police will record the statements of the witnesses and look for independent witnesses also,î said Atulkar. The statement of the Bundas, his mother and sisters will also be recorded.†Mohit Bundas, a 2011 batch officer, is currently posted as the deputy secretary of forest department, while his wife, the complainant, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, police said.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:37 AM IST