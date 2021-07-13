Bhopal: Stop Digvijaya Singh from issuing anti-Hindu statements, AICC member writes to Sonia Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Maharashtra, Vishwabandhu Rai has written a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, urging to stop Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Digvijiaya Singh from issuing anti-Hindu statements.

“He (Digvijaya Singh) has been making Hindu voters angry by his statements. Still, the party has been giving him top posts in the organisation and also has been sending him to Rajya Sabha. His comments have alienated Hindu voters . This is the reason that Congress party has been losing elections from local bodies to Lok Sabha,” Rai said, in a statement issued to the media.

In his letter (Free Press has a copy) to Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, “For making a particular community happy, Digvijaya Singh has been hurting sentiments of majority people. The opposition has successfully managed to brand him as anti-Hindu. He must stop issuing anti-Hindu statements, so that the Congress party can regain belief of Hindus. If he is not stopped, the party will lose rest of Hindu voters. Party will also not survive.”