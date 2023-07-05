Bhopal: Steering Committee Meet On Protecting Cheetahs In Open

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Cheetah Steering Committee held deliberations on movement of cheetahs in open areas and preparedness for their security. The possibility of their foray into areas of Uttar Pradesh was also discussed. For protection of cheetahs, the members suggested to launch awareness campaign in villages. It was an orientation meeting on monitoring of cheetahs under changing conditions. The meeting focused on the topic, cheetahs moving into the free range and awareness needed to sensitise people that cheetahs were no threat to them. Cheetah Steering Committee head Rajesh Gopal, member HS Negi among others participated in the meeting.

In all, nine officers came from Delhi to attend meeting. A presentation was made on cheetah conservation methods. District Forest Officers from Uttar Pradesh also attended the meeting as two cheetahs had moved close to border of Uttar Pradesh in last two months. At the meeting, Cheetah Project’s progress was assessed. It is learnt that Cheetah Steering Committee members are likely to visit Kuno National Park on Wednesday.