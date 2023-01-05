Bhopal: ‘Statue of Rani Padmavati to come up on Manuabhan Tekri’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statue will become an important medium in making the new generation aware and will inspire them by learning the contribution of Rani Padmavati, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday.

Chatriya Samagam programme of Rajput Samaj was held at the CM house and the CM accepted various demands of some of them which were related to the Government of India and will be sent for approval.

CM and other members of Rajput community including minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria performed foundation stone laying programme of proposed statue of Rani Padmavati at Manuabhan Tekri.

Earlier at the CM house, the Rajput community handed a memorandum of their demands. The CM accepted many of the demands and made the announcements.

He announced holiday in the state on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. He also assured that the cases related to agitations demanding a ban on the film Padmavat will be withdrawn.

An action plan will be made in association with the society regarding the construction of hostels for the students of economically weaker families. Children from economically weaker families will be charged less fees for competitive examinations.

Legal action will be taken against those who tamper with historical facts and genealogy of families. etc. There will be one representative of Rajput community in the course committee. Mistakes in history courses will be rectified.

Arrangements will be made for special support to the poor students of the general category. A Rajput Kshatriya representative will necessarily be included in the Savarna Commission.

Land will be allocated to install the statue of CDS Vipin Rawat. The statue will be installed with the help of the local body.

A cash credit society will be formed by the cooperative department for financial assistance to the youth of Rajput Kshatriya Samaj, if needed. The state government will cooperate in that.